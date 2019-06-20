Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Former Agent Sues APA For Sexual Harassment, Battery, “Toxic” Workplace

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'70s Record Exec Neil Bogart Film 'Spinning Gold' Set: Samuel L. Jackson Heads Cast

Read the full story

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ James Holzhauer Donates To Pancreatic Cancer Walk In Alex Trebek’s Name

James Holzhauer Jeopardy! ratings
Sony Pictures TV

One of Jeopardy’s! biggest winners is giving back. James Holzhauer, who galvanized the nation as he won 32 straight games and earned a near-record total of $2,462,216 has donated a portion of his winnings to a Chicago-area pancreatic cancer walk.

Holzhauer’s donation was made in Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek’s name. Trebek has been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, he said in March. He’s since said he’s near remission.

The idea for donating was sparked when a resident of Holzhauer’s former hometown saw him on the show and decided to invite him to the 2018 Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk on July 14.

Holzhauer responded, and while he said he would not be able to participate, he sent a donation for $1,109.14. Holzhauer wrote: “For Alex Trebek and all the other survivors.”

The amount of the donation was tied to Holzhauer’s daughter’s birthday.
The Naperville walk is organized by the Lustgarten Foundation, the largest private funder of pancreatic cancer research.
Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad