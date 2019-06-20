‘Jeopardy!’ Champ James Holzhauer Donates To Pancreatic Cancer Walk In Alex Trebek’s Name

One of Jeopardy’s! biggest winners is giving back. James Holzhauer, who galvanized the nation as he won 32 straight games and earned a near-record total of $2,462,216 has donated a portion of his winnings to a Chicago-area pancreatic cancer walk.

Holzhauer’s donation was made in Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek’s name. Trebek has been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, he said in March. He’s since said he’s near remission.

The idea for donating was sparked when a resident of Holzhauer’s former hometown saw him on the show and decided to invite him to the 2018 Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk on July 14.

Holzhauer responded, and while he said he would not be able to participate, he sent a donation for $1,109.14. Holzhauer wrote: “For Alex Trebek and all the other survivors.”