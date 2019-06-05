‘Jeopardy!’ Back to Top Of Syndication Ratings For Week 6 Of James Holzhauer’s Streak, ‘Judge Judy’ Takes Sweep

After a two-week break, James Holzhauer resumed his quest to eclipse Ken Jennings’ all-time Jeopardy! winnings record during the week of 5/20/19 – 5/26/19. That catapulted the quiz show back to #1 in the syndication ratings for that week with an average of a 7.8 household rating, beating its nearest competitor by a full ratings point, and 12.4 million viewers, up +26% vs. the previous week.

That was the second largest viewership for a Jeopardy! week featuring Holzhauer only behind the week before his hiatus (4/29-5/5), which drew 13.3 million viewers, the show’s highest ratings in 14 years.

Holzhauer’s final Jeopardy! episode on Monday, in which he lost just shy of Jennings’ $2.5 million record, posted a 10.1 overnight household rating, the program’s biggest since 2005.

For the May sweep, top daytime series, Judge Judy (7.1 Live+Same Day Nielsen sweep average) squeaked past Holzhauer-boosted Jeopardy! (7.0, up 19% from last May) to nab a sweep victory for a 10th year in a row.

Here is the Jeopardy! viewership average for Holzhauer’s weeks to date.

Week 1 (week of 4/1/19, James competed Thu-Friday only) – 9.6 million viewers

Week 2 (week of 4/8/19) – 10.1 million

Week 3 (week of 4/15/19) – 10.7 million viewers

Week 4 (week of 4/22/19) – 12 million viewers

Week 5 (week of 4/29/19) – 13.3 million viewers

Week 6 (week of 5/20/19) – 12.4 million viewers