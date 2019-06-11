‘Jeopardy!’ Logs Another No. 1 Syndication Ratings Finish For Final Full Week Of James Holzhauer’s Streak

Jeopardy! enjoyed another No. 1 weekly finish in syndication during James Holzhauer’s last full week of play. The quiz show earned a 7.9 household rating from May 27-31, up a tenth from the previous week (7.8 HH rating) and beating its nearest competitor by 1.4 ratings points.

Jeopardy! also continued to dominate in total viewers, averaging 12.6 million, also up from the previous week. Holzhauer’s highest-rated week remains Week 5, just before the two-week break, which posted 14-year highs.

With help from Holzhauer’s streak, which ended June 3, Jeopardy! climbed to the No. 1 spot season-to-date among all syndicated shows in total viewers, averaging 10.1 million viewers.

Here is the Jeopardy! viewership average for Holzhauer’s weeks.

Week 1 (week of 4/1/19, James competed Thu-Friday only) – 9.6 million viewers

Week 2 (week of 4/8/19) – 10.1 million

Week 3 (week of 4/15/19) – 10.7 million viewers

Week 4 (week of 4/22/19) – 12 million viewers

Week 5 (week of 4/29/19) – 13.3 million viewers

Week 6 (week of 5/20/19) – 12.4 million viewers

Week 7 (week of 5/27/19)- 12.6 million viewers