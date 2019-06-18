Jennifer Gerstenblatt Tapped As SVP Comedy, Lauren Moffat Named SVP Drama At Sony Pictures TV

Sony Pictures Television has brought in Freeform’s head of current programming Jennifer Gerstenblatt as SVP, Comedy Development.

Reporting to Glenn Adilman, EVP, Comedy Development, she will take over the role from Lauren Moffat, who has transitioned to drama as SVP, Drama Development, reporting to Lauren Stein, EVP, Drama Development. Moffat, in turn, replaces Amy Suh, who recently left to join Amazon Studios as genre drama development executive. Both Gerstenblatt and Moffat will be based in SPT’s Culver City headquarters.

Gerstenblatt joins SPT after over 12 years at Disney, most recently as VP, Head of Current Programming at Freeform, where she oversaw the Current team and original series including Good Trouble, Grown-ish, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, The Bold Type, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and Party of Five. Prior to the launch of Freeform, she was Executive Director, Development & Programming at Freeform predecessor ABC Family. This marks her return to SPT, where she worked as a development assistant in comedy early on.

“Jenn has excellent taste, a strong point of view and a great reputation. She has a passion for creative, and writers love working with her. We can’t wait to get started,” said Adilman.

Moffat has risen through the ranks at SPT since starting at the company in 2007. During her eight years on the studio’s comedy team, she has been instrumental in shepherding projects including One Day At A Time, Atypical, Cobra Kai, Black Monday, Future Man and Indebted. Moffat started her career at Paradigm.

“In her 12 years at SPT, Lauren has established and maintained strong relationships with writers, producers, agents and other executives,” said Stein. “She has a tremendous passion for what she does and brings a unique outlook to all of her projects.”