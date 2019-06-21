Kevin Smith & Jason Mewes Planning To Trip San Diego Comic-Con Out With ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, It: Chapter 2, Top Gun: Marverick, and a Game of Thrones reunion — you would think that we’re all set at San Diego Comic-Con, but there’s more. Heavy word is that comedic filmmaker-star Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes are heading to the fanboy love-in with a panel for their upcoming Saban Films sequel/reboot Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

Details are forthcoming in regards to day, room and time and whether castmembers Rosario Dawson, Jason Lee, Chris Hemsworth, Justin Long, and Shannon Elizabeth will be in tow. Actually, Smith dropped word back in April that he’s headed down to SDCC on his Fatman Beyond Podcast with some early footage. The Clerks director is even teaming up with IMDb for a contest where winners win access to the IMDboat as the filmmaker’s guest. Smith is one of the crowd-anointed mayors of Comic-Con (along with Joss Whedon) and each year he takes over Hall H to present the An Evening with Kevin Smith panel.

No release date has been announced for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, so maybe we’ll learn more about that down in San Diego.

Smith wrote and directed Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. In the sequel, Jay and Silent Bob return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of the ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made. Jay (Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith) were first introduced 25 years ago in Smith’s directorial debut Clerks and continued to appear in Smith’s cinematic canon including Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Clerks II, as well as the animated film Jay and Silent Bob’s Super Groovy Cartoon Movie.