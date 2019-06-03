‘Search Party’ Producer Jax Media Expands Into The UK With Hire Of Baby Cow Comedy Producer Molly Seymour

Search Party producer Jax Media is expanding internationally and has hired Molly Seymour from Alan Partridge producer Baby Cow to run a UK division.

The Imagine Entertainment-owned producer, which is also making forthcoming Pop comedy Florida Girls and produces Netflix’s Russian Doll and Comedy Central’s The Other Two, is looking to work with UK talent and independently shoot pilots and shorts in the UK for U.S. and international markets.

Seymour will lead these efforts, which come as the company expands its independent pilot model. She joins from Baby Cow, which is run by Alan Partridge creator Steve Coogan and CEO Christine Langan. She has been at the company for over three years as a comedy development producer. She will report to Jax Media CEO Tony Hernandez and President of Original Programing Brooke Posch.

It comes as Jax Media recently hired British producer Seamus Murphy-Mitchell to lead its non-scripted efforts, building on TBS’ Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and Showtime’s Desus and Mero. It also recently hired A24 co-founder John Hodges to run its film division.

Elsewhere, Jax Media is also currently in production on A Black Lady Sketch Show with Issa Rae and Robin Thede at HBO, Paul Rudd’s Netflix series Living with Yourself coming later this year, just finished an untitled pilot for Amazon and will be producing the recently announced Untitled Amy Hoggart Project for TBS.