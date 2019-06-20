Jason Ensler Inks Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox TV, Joins ‘Love, Simon’ Disney+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Director/producer Jason Ensler is expanding his relationship with 20th Century Fox TV, signing an overall deal with the studio, part of Disney TV Studios. Under the pact, Ensler will serve as the directing executive producer on 20th TV’s upcoming series Love, Simon for Disney+, inspired by the praised 2018 movie which was directed by Greg Berlanti.

Ensler also will develop new shows for all platforms and be available to direct both projects he develops and is assigned.

“We love Jason Ensler at this company,” said Jonnie Davis, 20th Century Fox TV President of Creative Affairs. “He’s not only an incredibly skilled director who is great with talent, but he possesses such a strong aesthetic, and his creative instincts are always spot on. Quite simply, he’s the full package and we consider ourselves lucky to be in business with him.”

Ensler most recently worked on 20th TV’s sci-fi drama series The Passage on Fox. He directed the pilot re-shoots that helped the project secure a series pickup and was a director/executive producer on the series. Before that, Ensler served as executive producer and director on the well received Fox/20th series The Exorcist. His previous episodic directing credits also include The Newsroom, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Lethal Weapon.

The half-hour series Love, Simon, from This Is Us executive producers/co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who wrote the movie, will follow a different young character, Victor. Ana Ortiz plays Victor’s mother, Isabel. Ensler will executive produce with Aptaker and Berger, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner of Temple Hill, Pouya Shahbazian, as well as Brian Tanen.

This is the 22nd overall deal announced by 20th TV since its acquisition by Disney (along with other key 21st Century Fox assets) was finalized in March.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunities Dana, Craig, Jonnie, Howard, Terence and everyone at 20th have afforded me as a filmmaker in the last few years,” said Ensler, mentioning the top executives at Disney TV Studios and 20th TV. “Thrilled to continue my journey with them, creating new and exciting projects.”

Ensler was repped in the deal by WME and The Pitt Group.