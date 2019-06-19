Janet Mock Makes History With New Overall Netflix Deal

Janet Mock continues to slay! The journalist and Pose writer, director and producer has entered a multi-year overall deal with Netflix making her the first trans creator in history to do so.

Under the deal, Mock will produce new series exclusively for Netflix. Additionally, the streaming giant will have a first-look at Mock’s features projects. As part of the deal, Mock will serve as an executive producer and director on Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Netflix series Hollywood series as well as select other future projects from Murphy.

This new, groundbreaking overall deal is another win for LGBTQ inclusion in the industry — particularly for trans women of color. This will also continue her working relationship with Murphy, who co-created Pose with Steven Canals and Brad Falchuk. Mock directed an episode of Murphy’s forthcoming Netflix series The Politician.

Watch Mock’s video announcement below.