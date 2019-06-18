C4 Cooks Up Jamie Oliver Doc ’20 Years Of The Naked Chef: Jamie Bares All’

The life and career of British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver is to be explored in a new documentary for UK’s Channel 4.

The British broadcaster has ordered hour-long doc 20 Years of The Naked Chef: Jamie Bares All, which will look at how things have changed for the chef since his rise. This comes weeks after it was revealed that the majority of his restaurants have closed with around 1,000 job losses as the Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group called in the administrators.

Oliver has been a regular fixture on U.S. screens including Dream School, which he worked on with 50 Cent for the Sundance Channel, and Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution on ABC.

The doc will be fronted by Davina McCall and will highlight his memorable TV moments including his accidental discovery at The River Café, his campaigning to improve the food system in the UK and the closure of these restaurants. The doc will have exclusive access to Jamie’s home life as, for the very first time, he allows cameras into the London home that he shares with his wife Jools and his children.

The film will include unseen clips, behind-the scenes footage as well as interviews with celebrities and politicians. He also reveals his vision for the future and how he would like to spend the next 10 years.

20 Years of The Naked Chef: Jamie Bares All is produced by his own indie Jamie Oliver Productions and was ordered by Channel 4 Factual Entertainment commissioning editor Timothy Hancock. It is exec produced by Nicola Pointer.

Oliver said, “Wow, 20 years. So much has happened in that time. Davina is a brave woman to come and get a taste of life with five kids in the Oliver household. But it’s been a pleasure to welcome her in and show her what my world is really like, at home and work. I hope everyone enjoys looking back with me at the past two decades, remembering the amazing times and some tough times… not to mention a few dodgy haircuts along the way.”

C4’s Hancock added, “At this crucial point in his life, Jamie has allowed unprecedented access to his life, and has opened up to Davina with a real honesty. It’s going to make for a fascinating documentary about one of Britain’s most recognisable personalities.”