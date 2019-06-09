James Wan Stumped By ‘Swamp Thing’ Demise: “Don’t Really Know Or Understand Why”

James Wan, the executive producer of Swamp Thing, the DC Universe series that was abruptly canceled last week after one episode had streamed, shared his baffled reaction to the axing in a post on Instagram.

“Don’t really know or understand why #Swampthing was cancelled,” he wrote, “but I can tell you this — all the cast and crew, and producing/writing team poured their hearts into this. Really proud of everyone’s hard work. Go watch episode 2, and immortalize these 10 episodes. Swampy deserves it.”

A second season of the show will not be picked up, sources confirmed last Thursday. Co-produced by Warner Bros. Television, it was the third original series to launch on DC Universe, which went live only last October. Streaming strategy across the AT&T-owned media company is being reappraised in light of WarnerMedia’s ambitious plans for a comprehensive streaming service. That yet-to-be-named offering will come out in beta form by the end of the year and management is targeting 70 million subscribers by 2024.

The episode order for Swamp Thing was reduced from 13 to 10 episodes in April, seldom a positive sign. Its eight remaining episodes will continue to air as scheduled, with a new one debuting on DC Universe each Friday through August 2.

Wan and his production company, Atomic Monster, have a full plate even without Swamp Thing thanks to the Aquaman and Conjuring franchises as well as a Mortal Kombat adaptation, all at Warner Bros.

Here is Wan’s Instagram post: