Hulu Hands James Purefoy-Fronted Middle East Drama ‘Fertile Crescent’ Straight-To-Series Order

Hulu has handed a straight-to-series order to James Purefoy-fronted Fertile Crescent (w/t), an eight-episode drama from Fremantle and The Young Pope producer Haut et Court TV.

The digital platform is co-producing the series with French broadcaster Arte France. The drama was originally pitched at French festival Series Mania in 2017.

The series explores the Syrian civil war through the eyes of Antoine, a young French man, in search for his estranged, presumed to be dead sister. While unraveling the mystery, piece by piece, Antoine ends up joining forces with a unit of Kurdish female fighters, fierce women and ISIS’ biggest nightmare, and travels with them in ISIS occupied territory. Antoine’s journey crosses paths with adventurers and anarchists, spies and innocent victims, and provides a unique look on the tragic events in Syria, and the way they affect the entire world.

Fertile Crescent stars Rome and Altered Carbon star Purefoy alongside Félix Moati (The French Dispatch), Mélanie Thierry (La Douleur) Souheila Yacoub, Joe Ben Ayed, James Floyd, Dean Ridge, Julia Faure, François Caron and Céline Samie.

Co-produced by Haut et Court TV, Masha Productions, Spiro Films, Versus Production and Fremantle, the series was co-created by False Flag’s Maria Feldman and Amit Cohen, When Heroes Fly’s Eitan Mansuri and Euphoria’s Ron Leshem. Cohen and Leshem are writing with Xabi Molia (Commes des Rois). Oded Ruskin (False Flag) will serve as the director for all eight episodes. Feldman for Masha Productions, Mansuri and Jonathan Doweck for Spiro Films, Caroline Benjo, Simon Arnal and Carole Scotta for Haut et Court TV, Christian Vesper for Fremantle produce.

“From the moment we read the initial scripts, we were blown away and leaped at the opportunity to jump onboard. We look forward to partnering with this incredibly talented team to bring this bold and provocative vision to life,” said Hulu’s VP of Content Development Jordan Helman.

“We feel fortunate to write about a world of brave women who change history, and to deal with captivating personal stories, while exploring one of the most tragic, heartbreaking events in recent decades. We are extremely excited to work on this show with such a talented, devoted and passionate team from all over the world,” said Cohen and Leshem.

Christian Vesper, EVP and Creative Director of Global Drama at Fremantle told Deadline back in 2017 that it was a “very layered family drama set against the backdrop of the Middle East” with a similar tone to Maggie Gyllenhaal’s BBC and Sundance co-pro The Honourable Woman.