James Griffiths Re-Ups Overall Deal With ABC Studios

EXCLUSIVE: James Griffiths, who has emerged as an MVP director on ABC Studios’ roster, is staying put at the studio, which has extended his overall deal for an additional two years.

Under the new pact, Griffiths, who has been at ABC Studios since 2015, will be exclusive across all Disney platforms/networks. The agreement also includes a development component for Griffiths’ company, Fee Fi Fo Films, which he runs with head of development Brett Pirtle.

Kailey Schwerman/ABC

Griffiths has had a great track record for ABC Studios, now part of Disney Television Studios, directing some of the studio’s hottest recent pilots that have gone to series, both on the drama and comedy side. This season, he helmed and executive produced the pilot for buzzy new drama series Stumptown, starring Cobie Smulders, which landed on ABC’s fall schedule. Last season, he directed the pilot for A Million Little Things, which became ABC’s highest rated freshman drama series and earned an early Season 2 renewal. Griffiths was an executive producer on the series and directed 8 of its 17 episodes, including the finale. The season before that, he directed The Mayor, the only comedy pilot to get a series order at ABC that season. He also executive produced the series and directed multiple episodes.

Griffiths previously directed the pilot and multiple episodes of black-ish, which has become one of ABC’s flagship comedy series, now heading into Season 6. That included the backdoor pilot for black-ish spin-off grown-ish, which was picked up to series at Freeform and has been renewed for a third season.

Other series Griffiths has directed/executive produced after helming the pilots include TBS’ Wrecked and Fox’s Cooper Barrett’s Guide To Surviving Life. He is repped by WME and Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.