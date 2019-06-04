ITV Entertainment Chief Siobhan Greene To Step Down To Launch 110% Productions; ITV Studios’ Katie Rawcliffe To Take Over

ITV’s entertainment chief Siobhan Greene is to leave the British commercial broadcaster to set up her own production company. ITV Studios Creative Director Katie Rawcliffe will take over the position.

Greene has spent seven years at ITV and took over the top entertainment commissioning role in 2016. Deadline understands that her new venture will be called 110% Productions and will be launched with former ITV Studios UK executive Denise O’Donoghue.

Greene will remain with ITV and continue to oversee continuing entertainment formats until September 2019. She will also be an Executive Producer on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway in 2020.

Greene said, “These past seven years at ITV, as both Director of Entertainment for ITV Studios, and Head of Entertainment Commissioning for the Network, have brought me some of the happiest and most creative memories of my life. I want to say a heartfelt thank you to absolutely everyone I have worked with, in the office, in the edit and on the studio floor. Most of all I want to thank Kevin who picked me in the first place for this role of a lifetime at the Network, and who has so graciously supported me to take this next step.”

ITV Director of Television Kevin Lygo, added, “Shu is a great talent and she will be missed by everyone in our team. Nobody personifies ITV’s entertainment output more perfectly than Shu, and she has been a joy and an inspiration to work with for the last seven years. We wish her all the very best for her future ventures.”

Rawcliffe, who has overseen formats including The Voice and Dancing on Ice, will take over the role in September 2019.

Lygo added, “I’m delighted that Katie has agreed to join us in commissioning, she has over 20 years’ experience and is a brilliant producer, she has been instrumental in landing The Voice UK and the revamped Dancing on Ice on ITV, as Creative Director and Executive Producer on both shows, as well as many other entertainment shows besides, and we are excited she will be joining us in September.”

Rawcliffe said, “I am absolutely delighted to be joining Kevin and his team at ITV. I have had the best time at ITV Studios producing and looking after some of ITV’s biggest entertainment brands like Dancing on Ice and The Voice. To now lead the Entertainment commissioning team feels like a brilliant opportunity and a natural next move. I have huge affection for ITV having got my first break as a researcher on Stars in Their Eyes at Granada in Manchester. ITV has always been the home of great entertainment. I can’t wait to get started finding new shows, whilst also working with Producers to make sure that the nation’s favourite entertainment shows remain at the top of their game.”