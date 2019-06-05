‘It: Chapter 2’ At New Line’s 3rd Annual ScareDiego Will Be Comic-Con Centerpiece; Warner Bros Sitting Out Hall H This Year

For a third year in a row, New Line Cinema’s ScareDiego is returning to Comic-Con on preview night. This year, it’s all about It Chapter 2 for New Line and Warner Bros as the parent studio will skip a Hall H appearance at the confab.

The WB decision comes despite the fact Warner Bros has three DC movies coming between 2019 and 2020: Todd Phillips’ Joker, February’s Birds of Prey and next June’s Wonder Woman 1984.

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins tweeted out a new image from her film Wednesday, exactly a year before the pic’s June 5, 2020 release.

As for It: Chapter 2, director Andy Muschietti made the announcement on Instagram about the New Line-branded ScareDiego event set for Wednesday, July 17. He is bringing along The Loser’s Club cast from the pic and showing previously unseen footage from the film, which hits theaters September 6.

The R-rated It grossed $700 million globally in 2017 to overtake The Exorcist to become the highest-grossing horror film in history. It: Chapter 2 follows the now-adult characters and stars James McAvoy as Bill, Jessica Chastain as Beverly, Bill Hader as Richie, James Ransone as Eddie, Andy Bean as Stanley, Jay Ryan as Ben and Isaiah Mustafa as Mike.

Comic-Con in San Diego runs July 18-21.