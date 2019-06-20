‘The Lost Women Of Nxivm’: Investigation Discovery Explores Sex Cult In Two-Hour Special

Investigation Discovery is to explore The Lost Women of Nxivm – a day after the leader of the sex cult, which included Smallville actress Allison Mack, was convicted in court.

The cable network is to launch the two-house special from Cooper’s Treasure producer Ample Entertainment in December.

The show will explore what happened to four women who were members of Nxivm who either vanished or died in mysterious circumstances.

It is the latest documentary on the subject after HBO ordered a docu-series from Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated directors Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer (The Square).

Keith Raniere, founder of the “self help” program and purported pyramid scheme, was found guilty of sex trafficking, racketeering and other felonies in an Eastern District courtroom.

Mixed in with the official accounts of suicide or illness are contested evidence, allegations of tainted police reports, and after years of investigation, one investigator believes, murder. The Lost Women of Nxivm takes viewers deep inside the active investigation to explore what really happened to Kristin Snyder, Gina Hutchinson, and other women of Nxivm. It will track down past members, informants and eyewitnesses, many going on the record for the first time and will feature access to Frank Parlato and his more than 10-year investigation

For Ample, Ari Mark, Phil Lott, Alex Weresow and Pat McGee are executive producers, while Eugenie Vink exec produces for Investigation Discovery. Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America.

“As the cryptic and chilling details behind Nxivm continue to surface, each revelation is more astonishing than the last,” said Schleiff. “The time has finally arrived for Keith Raniere to be brought to justice, and we at Investigation Discovery think it is also time to help amplify the stories of these women who will not be forgotten.”