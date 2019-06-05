‘Into The Dark’: Corey Fogelmanis Among Six Cast In Installment Of Hulu Event Series

EXCLUSIVE: Corey Fogelmanis (Ma), Annie Q. (The Leftovers), Jessi Case (Mother’s Day), Julian Works (9-1-1), Philip Labes (The OA), and Hugo Armstrong (Fear The Walking Dead) have been cast in an installment of Hulu’s Into The Dark, a monthly horror event series from Blumhouse Television.

The Into the Dark series includes 12 feature-length episodes, released each month over one year and inspired by a holiday, featuring Blumhouse’s signature genre/thriller spin on the story.

All six will appear in the “School Spirit” installment, directed by Mike Gan, and written by Patrick Casy, Josh Miller and Gan. It follows a group of social outcasts who are stuck in weekend detention and then confronted by the school’s legendary hauntings. The installment will premiere August 2 on Hulu.

Fogelmanis recently appeared in the Blumhouse Productions film, Ma, the latest micro-budget collaboration for Universal that grossed an estimated $21 million at the worldwide box office this weekend.

Next up for Blumhouse Television is limited series The Loudest Voice starring Russell Crowe, which premieres June 30 on Showtime.

