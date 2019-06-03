Instagram Experiences Outages Across The Globe

The world came to a standstill Monday when people reached for their phone and were unable to endlessly scroll through their Instagram feed. The popular photo app has experienced outages across the world starting late last night.

Users started experiencing issues with Instagram at 11:30 pm ET and they were reported everywhere. Many users were not able to access their feed or dashboard to post their photos. According to Down Detector, users in the United States, Europe, South Amerca, Japan, India and Australia were subject to the outages.

It seems that Instagram is slowly coming back online and users are breathing a sigh of relief as they are able to take photos of their lunch and post to the social media platform.

The news comes a day after GMail, Snapchat, YouTube, Nest, Discord and others experienced outages. A number of web services across the country were down after Google’s Cloud service, which powers many apps outside its own web services, has experienced an outage on Sunday afternoon. Users reported that they are unable to access the services. Google’s G Suite Status dashboard has shown there have been issues with nearly every single Google service while Down Detector reports YouTube has been experiencing an outage.