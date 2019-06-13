Instagram Outage Follows Disruption To PlayStation Network

Instagram went down Thursday afternoon, with the outage quickly becoming the No. 1 trending topic on and sending frustrated Instagram users to other digital platforms to vent.

Visitors to Instagram have been greeted by an error message.

The disruption at Facebook-owned Instagram followed a similar one at PlayStation Network. Users were unable to sign in or access their accounts.

“We’re aware that some users are experiencing issues logging into PSN,” the gaming platfom’s official account tweeted. “Thank you for your patience as we investigate.”

