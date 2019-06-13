Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘American Idol’ Vets Diana DeGarmo And Ace Young Hit Road With ‘First Date’ Musical Tour

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

CAA Seeks To Remove WGA From Lawsuit Against Big 4 Agencies

Read the full story

Instagram Outage Follows Disruption To PlayStation Network

Valentin WolValentin Wolf/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

Instagram went down Thursday afternoon, with the outage quickly becoming the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter and sending frustrated Instagram users to other digital platforms to vent.

Visitors to Instagram have been greeted by an error message.

The disruption at Facebook-owned Instagram followed a similar one at PlayStation Network. Users were unable to sign in or access their accounts.

“We’re aware that some users are experiencing issues logging into PSN,” the gaming platfom’s official account tweeted. “Thank you for your patience as we investigate.”

MORE

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad