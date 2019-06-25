Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Extra Ordinary’: Cranked Up Films Acquires Irish Supernatural Comedy

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Ryan Murphy, Netflix Set 'Prom' With Streep, Corden, Kidman, Grande, More

Read the full story

‘Insecure’ Actor Neil Brown, Jr. To Star In ‘Last Night in Rozzie’ Indie Drama

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock (8823780fl) Neil Brown Jr. CBS Upfront Presentation, Arrivals, New York, USA - 17 May 2017
Shutterstock

Insecure and Straight Outta Compton actor Neil Brown, Jr. is set as the lead in the indie drama, Last Night in Rozzie, replacing Allen Maldonado (Black-ish, The Last O.G.) who was previously attached to star. Sean Gannet is at the helm, directing from a script by Ryan McDonough.

Brown, Jr. will take over the role of Ronnie Russo, a successful but troubled attorney who returns to his Boston hometown at the request of his dying friend, years after they as children killed his abusive father and covered it up.

Mike O’Malley, Kevin Chapman, and Jeremy Sisto co-star.

Joseph Stephans is producing the pic, which is being financed by Big Show Pictures. McDonough and Kris Meyer serve as executive producers.

Brown, Jr., who currently stars on the CBS drama series, Seal Team, is repped by Buchwald.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad