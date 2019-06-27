Brad Anderson To Direct True-Life Tale ‘In Search Of Captain Zero’

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (9623453ah) Brad Anderson attends a screening of "Beirut" at the Robin Williams Center, in New York NY Special Screening of "Beirut", New York, USA - 10 Apr 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Brad Anderson has been set to direct In Search of Captain Zero, a film based on Allan Weisbecker’s true-life novel of the same name that has been adapted by Michael Bacall. The project hails from Ken Kao’s Waypoint Entertainment, which recently produced Yorgos Lanthimos’ Oscar-nominated The Favorite, with Kao and Mike Weber aboard as producers and Josh Rosenbaum and Ted Field executive producing.

Casting is underway on what is being eyed as a strong two-hander, with a spring 2020 start date in the works.

Published in 2001, Weisbecker’s memoir details the story of how, in 1996, he sold his home and possessions, loaded his dog and surfboards into his truck, and set off in search of his best friend and long-time surfing companion Christopher, who had vanished into the depths of Central America.

Anderson is currently in post on Fracture, the Netflix movie starring Sam Worthington and Lily Rabe. His feature helming credits include Session 9, Beirut, The Machinist and Transsiberian.

Waypoint’s previous credits include last year’s Jonah Hill pic Mid90s, The Nice Guys starring Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling, Martin Scorsese’s Silence, Terrence Malick’s Knight of Cups and Scott Cooper’s Hostiles.

Anderson is repped by UTA and LBI Entertainment.