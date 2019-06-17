IMDb TV Triples Content Selection Ahead Of European Expansion

IMDb announced today that its free streaming video channel, IMDb TV, is tripling its content offerings by adding thousands of new titles to the ad-supported service in the coming months. Additionally,the service will launch in Europe later this year.

“With IMDb TV, viewers have discovered TV the way it ought to be – a free collection of premium TV shows and movies available anytime,” said Mark Eamer, Vice President of IMDb TV. “We deliver a top quality discovery experience that makes it easy to be entertained. With more titles than ever before coming to IMDb TV and our upcoming European expansion later this year, we’re excited for customers to tune in and enjoy all that IMDb TV has to offer, all at no cost.”

Through new deals with studios including Warner Bros., Sony Pictures Entertainment and MGM, customers can enjoy box-office hits, such as Captain Fantastic (Viggo Mortensen), available now, and La La Land (Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling) available July 1. This marks the first time the Academy Award-winning film is available on an ad-supported streaming service.

Formerly known as IMDb Freedive, IMDb TV is available in the U.S. on the IMDb website and as a free channel within the Prime Video app. It’s also available on Fire TV.

“Our Fire TV customers are always looking for compelling content at a great value. In fact, usage of free, ad supported apps has increased by over 300 percent in the last year,” said Marc Whitten, vice president of Fire TV. “IMDb TV brings some of the best free content into the living room and we’re excited that our U.S. customers now have access to even more free TV shows and movies through the app and that customers in Europe can soon enjoy this great service.”