Imax has installed Mo Rhim and James Toney, two executives with major studio experience, in new senior vice president roles in the company’s entertainment division.

Both will focus on the company’s content strategy, partnerships and innovation related to releases across Imax’s 80-territory global footprint.

Mo Rhim Imax

Rhim and Toney, veterans of Paramount and Fox, respectively, will report to Imax Entertainment president Megan Colligan.

“As audiences drive record box office across Imax theaters worldwide, artists throughout culture increasingly want to leverage our platform to create new, immersive experiences for their fans,” Colligan said. “Mo and James each bring a deep understanding of the intersection of entertainment and technology and a strong vision for the way our creative partners can harness the power of Imax.”

Related Story Imax Adds Two SVPs From Fox And Paramount To Entertainment Division Ranks

Rhim was SVP of international digital marketing at Paramount and prior to that spent 11 years at Google. Toney was SVP of technology and innovation at Fox, setting the studio’s strategy around emerging technology. Before joining the studio, he co-founded and led strategy for Sew, an LA-based creative agency that was eventually acquired by Ready Set Rocket.

James Toney Imax

“At a time when people are craving to be a part of something, to gather and share magical experiences, Imax is in a unique position to deliver amazing stories and events at scale,” Rhim said. “I look forward to joining the Imax team to help explore new opportunities and partnerships that can utilize Imax’s world-class technology and creativity to bring the best entertainment experience to consumers.”

“Imax has always been a leading innovation partner for the most ambitious filmmakers,” Toney said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to help broaden the Company’s partnerships to other kinds of creative visionaries using the power of The Imax Experience to deliver unforgettable experiences to audiences around the world.”