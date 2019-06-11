Ilana Glazer’s First Stand-up Special ‘The Planet Is Burning’ To Debut On Amazon

In a new Instagram post, Broad City‘s Ilana Glazer unveiled that she is bringing her inaugural stand-up special, The Planet Is Burning to Amazon Prime Video. That definitely deserves a “Yaaaaaaaas queen!”

The special is set to tape Wednesday at the last stop of her eight-city The Planet Is Burning stand-up tour in Houston, Tex. at the White Oak Music Hall. The Amazon Original will be exclusively released later this year. The special is produced by Nandi Mgwaba, Alison Leiby, Petey DeAbreu and Comedy Dynamics for Amazon Studios, and executive produced by Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Kelsie Kiley and Ryan Cunningham, who is also set to direct.

The Planet Is Burning continues Amazon’s move into the stand-up comedy space, which was recently dominated by Netflix. The streaming platform announced earlier this year that they will release their first special from Jim Gaffigan titled Quality Time. It is set to premiere later this year and will be Gaffigan’s seventh special. His first five were for Netflix, and his sixth, last year’s Noble Ape, premiered via various on-demand sites.

Glazer is a co-creator, writer, director, executive producer and star of the critically-acclaimed Comedy Central show Broad City, which recently celebrated its final season. The series was nominated by the Writers Guild of America for Best Comedy Series. Glazer recently completed filming the A24 psychological horror film she also co-wrote and produced, titled False Positive, in which she stars alongside Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan. She will also voice the character of EB in Ellen DeGeneres’ upcoming Netflix series Green Eggs and Ham. Recently, Glazer and Broad City BFF Abbi Jacobson signed a first look deal with Comedy Central and Viacom Television networks and currently have two projects in development at Comedy Central under the new pact: Mall Town USA and Young Professionals.

