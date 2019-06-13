Idris Elba Teams With Ken Block For Quibi Car-Stunt Series

Idris Elba (Luther) is taking to the road with renowned rally car driver Ken Block in Elba vs. Block, a new car-stunt series for Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form video platform Quibi.

In Elba vs. Block, the duo go head-to-head as they pit a variety of cars against each other through increasingly outrageous stunts to prove whose car, and which driver is the best.

The series will be shot in London’s Docklands over eight episodes that will feature eight jaw dropping stunts, such as the Wall of Death, the Car Tightrope and the Flaming Obstacle Course.

“Ken is my driving hero… I’ve never worked with a driver as skilled as him so I’m a little intimidated by his talent. I love challenges, I love speed and I’m a ‘wheel man’ so let’s see how this plays out,” said Elba.

Block is professional rally driver known for his extreme choreographed driving stunts. His viral ‘Gymkhana’ video series received over half a billion views on YouTube and pushed the boundaries of automotive filmmaking.

“I’m really excited to be partnering up with Idris on this new show,” said Block. “I’ve admired his work for years and he has a reputation as a man who likes to go fast behind the wheel of a car, so I think we’re going to have a lot of fun with these challenges that the producers have lined up for us.

Elba vs. Block is a co-production between Workerbee (part of EndemolShine UK) and Elba’s Green Door Pictures for Quibi.