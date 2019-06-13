ICM Signs Vancouver-based Omnifilm Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: ICM Partners announced today that they have signed Omnifilm Entertainment’s production services division.

The Vancouver-based Omnifilm is known as one of Canada’s leading independent television production companies and was launched in 1979. They have produced a long list of award-winning programming that features a variety of genres that includes drama, comedy, factual and lifestyle series, documentaries and children’s programming.

Projects under the Omnifilm Entertainment banner include the live-action Kim Possible movie starring Sadie Stanley as the titular character. The movie was released earlier this year and was written by Josh Cagan and Bob Schooley & Mark McCorkle. The company also produced the original series The Bletchley Circle: San Franciso. Omnifilm produced it in association with World Productions for BritBox and ITV in the UK.

Omnifilm Production services offers turn-key production services to companies seeking an experienced, globally respected partner on the ground in British Columbia and elsewhere in Canada. The production company provides services that includes line producing, physical production, post-production and back-office services (including production legal and tax credit certification). Their vertically-integrated post facility can reliably handle all post requirements, from dailies to digital delivery.