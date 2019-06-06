ICM Partners & Film Talents To Jointly Rep Cannes Film Festival Award Winning ‘Atlantics’ Filmmaker Mati Diop

EXCLUSIVE: In the wake of winning the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival for her feature directorial debut Atlantics, French-Senegalese filmmaker and actress Mati Diop will be jointly represented worldwide by ICM Partners and Film Talents.

Up until this point, Diop was solely repped by Paris-based Film Talents.

Diop’s Atlantics was the first feature film from a Black female director ever to be an Official Selection In Competition at Cannes. Netflix acquired Atlantics during the Festival.

Atlantics takes place in a popular suburb of Dakar, where workers on the construction site of a futuristic tower, decide to leave the country by the ocean for a better future after not being paid for months. The movie tells a story of migration from the unique perspective of the women who stays behind. Diop co-wrote Atlantics with Olivier Demangel.

As an actress, Diop has appeared in several films of Claire Denis starting with 35 Shots of Rum. Other acting credits include 2016’s Hermia and Helena, the 2014 film, Fort Buchanan, as well as L for Leisure.