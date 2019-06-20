Ian McKellen Announces One-Night, One-Man Broadway Show For Charity

Ian McKellen has announced a return to Broadway – for charity and one night only. The self-explanatory Ian McKellen On Stage: With Tolkien, Shakespeare, Others …And You!, directed by Sean Mathias, will play the Hudson Theatre on Tuesday, November 5.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit theater organization Only Make Believe.

“This year I’ve been having the time of my life, touring my new show across the UK,” McKellen said in a statement. “Now it will be an extra treat to return to Broadway, 50 years after my debut in NYC, especially as it will benefit the inspirational work of Only Make Believe. Please come and help me celebrate!”

McKellen’s sold-out tour of more than 80 theaters across the UK has been staged in celebration of the actor’s 80th birthday year. Also tying in to the 80 theme: More than 200 tickets for the one-night show will be priced under $80.

According to the production, McKellen’s UK show, by the end of its run, will have raised $3.8 million for Britain’s theater industry.

The Broadway announcement was made today by McKellen and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions.

Only Make Believe is a non-profit organization that creates and performs interactive, free-of-charge theater for children in hospitals, care facilities and special education programs throughout the New York and Washington DC metropolitan areas.