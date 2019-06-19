Netflix Hands Sketch Comedy ‘I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson’ Second Season

Netflix has renewed sketch comedy I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson for a second season – less than two months after its debut.

The six-part series, which is fronted by the SNL alum and Detroiters star Robinson, has been handed another run by the SVOD service to launch in 2020. It launched in April 2019.

Co-created by Robinson and SNL producer Zach Kanin, who has also worked on IFC’s Documentary Now!, the series pokes fun at some of the most bizarre and mundane situations in life. The first season, which featured guest stars including Vanessa Bayer, Will Forte, Steven Yeun, Andy Samberg and Tim Heidecker, saw the gang navigate awkward workplace drama, host an intervention in a Garfield themed house and talk their way out of a babysitter’s fake hit and run amongst other skits.

Written by Robinson, Zanin and Solomon and directed by Alice Mathias and Akiva Schaffer, each episode in the series runs between 16 and 18 minutes. It is produced by The Lonely Island, the company founded by Samberg, Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, and Daniel Powell-run Irony Point, which produced The Break with Michelle Wolf and Inside Amy Schumer.

Robinson and Kanin said, “We are very excited to be working with The Lonely Island, Irony Point, and Netflix to make another season of I Think You Should Leave. We are so thankful we get to do it again.”