‘I Lost My Body’ Wins Best Feature at Annecy Int’l Animated Film Festival

I Lost My Body, Jeremy Clapin’s feature animation debut, picked up the Cristal today for a feature film at the 2019 Annecy Int’l Animated Film Festival.

The film also won a Critics’ Week Award last month at Cannes, and was picked up by Netflix.

Other Annecy winners included Gints Zilbalodis’ Away, which picked up the Annecy’s new Contrechamps category for feature film.

On the shorts side: Bruno Collet’s Memorable, won prizes for Short Film and the Audience Award.

The festival, held in Annecy, France, ran from June 10 to June 15.

Below is the complete list of winners:

Feature Films

Cristal for a Feature Film

I Lost My Body

Jeremy Clapin – Xilam Animation – France

Jury Distinction

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles

Salvador Simo – Sygnatia Films, Submarine – Spain/Netherlands

Feature Films Contrechamp Award

Away

Gints Zilbalodis – Bilibaba- Latvia

Audience Award / Premiere

I Lost My Body

Jeremy Clapin – Xilam Animation – France

Short Films

Cristal for a Short Film

Memorable

Bruno Collet – Vivement Lundi – France

Jury Award

Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days

Regina Pessoa – NFB, Les Armateurs, Ciclope Films – Canada/France/Portugal

Jury Distinction for its social significance

My Generation

Ludovic Houplain – H5 – France

Jury Distinction for its powerful storytelling

Drive

Pedro Casavecchia – Atlas V – Argentina/France

Jean-Luc Xiberras Award for a First Film

Deszcz

Piotr Milczarek – Fumi – Poland

Audience Award

Memorable

Bruno Collet – Vivement Lundi – France

TV and Commissioned Films

Cristal for a Commissioned Film

TED-Ed Accents

Robertino Zambrano – Australia/USA – Kapwa Studioworks, TED-Ed

Jury Award

#TakeOnHistory “Wimbledon”

Smith & Foulkes – Nexus Studios – U.K.

Cristal for a TV Production

Panic in the Village “The County Fair”

Vincent Patar, Stephane Aubier – Autour de Minuit, Panique SPRL, Beast Animation – Belgium

Jury Award for a TV Series

Le Parfum d’Irak “Le Cowboy de Fallujah”

Leonard Cohen – Nova Production – France

Jury Award for a TV Special

My Life in Versailles

Clémence Madeleine-Perdrillat, Nathaniel H’limi – Films Grand Huit, Miyu Productions – France

Graduation Films

Cristal for a Graduation Film

Daughter

Daria Kashcheeva – FAMU/Maur Film Company – Czech Republic

Jury Award

Rules of Play

Merlin Flügel – HFG Hochschule für Gestaltung Offenbach am Main – Germany

Jury Distinction

These Things in My Head – Side A

Luke Bourne – Birmingham City University – U.K.

Animation Off-Limits

Off-Limits Award – Short Film

Don’t Know What

Thomas Renoldner – Austria

VR

Cristal for a VR Work

Gloomy Eyes

Jorge Tereso, Fernando Maldonado – Atlas V, 3DAR, Arte France – Argentina/France