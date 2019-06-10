I Am Not Okay With This’: Sophia Lillis To Star, Kathleen Rose Perkins Among Six Cast In Netflix Coming-Of-Age Series Based On Comic

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase star Sophia Lillis is set to lead the cast of I Am Not Okay With This, Netflix’s upcoming YA series from the creator/director of The End of The F***ing World and the producers of Stranger Things. Other series regulars include Wyatt Oleff (It Chapter Two, Guardians of the Galaxy); Sofia Bryant (The Good Wife, The Code); and Kathleen Rose Perkins (You’re The Worst). Aidan Wojtak-Hissong and Richard Ellis have been tapped for recurring roles.

The origin story is based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel The End of the F***ing World, and follows a teenage girl navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers that are beginning to awaken within her.

The series is created by Jonathan Entwistle and Christy Hall. Entwistle also serves as executive producer/director and Hall is executive producer/writer. Other executive producers include Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry for 21 Laps.

The coming of age series will consist of eight 30-minute episodes and is currently filming in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

I Am Not Okay With This is set to premiere next year.

Lillis most recently starred in the title role of film Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase and played young Camille in Sharp Objects. She played young Beverly in It and is reprising her role in It Chapter Two.

Perkins was a series regular opposite Matt LeBlanc on Showtime’s Episodes for five seasons. She has recurred on multiple ABC series including Single Parents, Fresh Off the Boat and American Housewife, as well as FX comedy You’re The Worst and USA’s Colony. She is repped by Gersh and Trademark Talent.