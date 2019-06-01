Hulu Limited Series ‘Looking For Alaska’ Gets Fall Premiere Date

Looking for Alaska, Hulu’s eight-episode limited series based on John Green’s novel by the same name, is set to premiere in October.

The drama stars Kristine Froseth, Charlie Plummer, Denny Love, Jay Lee, Landry Bender, Sofia Vassilieva, Uriah Shelton, and Jordan Connor. Ron Cephas Jones and Timothy Simons also have roles.

The story is told through the eyes of teenager Miles “Pudge” Halter (Plummer), as he enrolls in boarding school to try to gain a deeper perspective on life. He falls in love with Alaska Young (Froseth), and finds a group of loyal friends. But after an unexpected tragedy, Miles and his friends attempt to make sense of what they’ve been through.

Created for television by Josh Schwartz, the series comes from Paramount Television, Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire and Schwartz. Savage and Schwartz will serve as executive producers, along with Jessica Tuchinsky, Mark Waters, John Green, and Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner of Temple Hill. Fake Empire exec Lis Rowinski will co-executive produce. Sarah Adina Smith (Hanna and Legion) directs the first episode.

The novel on which the series is based, arrived in 2005 and became a New York Times Bestseller.

All eight episodes of Looking for Alaska will premiere Friday, Oct. 18 on Hulu.