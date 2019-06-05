‘House’ & ‘The Night Manager’ Star Hugh Laurie To Be Feted At Edinburgh TV Festival

House and The Night Manager star Hugh Laurie is to be feted at the Edinburgh TV Festival in August.

The British actor will receive Edinburgh TV Festival’s Outstanding Achievement Award at the event will attend an In Conversation With… event.

He joins the likes of the Years and Years creator Russell T Davies, Gentleman Jack creator Sally Wainwright and Michael Palin in picking up the award.

The event run August 21 through August 23 and he will receive the award on August 22.

“I’d have been excited to receive an award just for Sticking Around – but this is overwhelming,” said Laurie.

CEO and Festival Director, Lisa Campbell said: “Hugh Laurie resonates with so many generations of TV viewers – for some it’s George in Blackadder, for others it’s Jeeves, Dr Gregory House or Richard Onslow Roper in The Night Manager – to name a few. It’s a phenomenally diverse range of iconic shows for one man to be across from so many different genres – he’s brilliant and I’m thrilled he’s coming to the Festival – not just to receive his award but also so we can hear from the man himself about his career highlights so far.”

Executive Chair Graham Stuart added, “Hugh Laurie has only ever been on the best shows on television and now he’s coming to the Edinburgh Television Festival. We look forward to celebrating a star of great taste and style at the biggest television industry event of the year.”