How To Watch The Two-Night Opening Democratic Presidential Debate

The first Democratic debate of the 2020 presidential primary will air Wednesday and Thursday nights across NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo from the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. Each night will feature 10 candidates and be broadcast live from 9-11 PM ET/6-8 PM PT, with Telemundo offering real-time Spanish-language translations.
The debates will also be streamed on NBCNews.com; MSNBC.com; the NBC News mobile app; OTT apps on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV; and on Telemundo’s digital platforms. NBC News will also stream the event live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd and Rachel Maddow and Telemundo’s José Diaz-Balart will be moderators for both nights. The network said both debate nights will have the same format, with Holt moderating the first hour, and Guthrie and Diaz-Balart appearing alongside him; Holt will also appear in the second hour, with Todd and Maddow moderating.
In the format, each candidate will have 60 seconds to answer questions and 30 seconds to respond to follow-ups. There will be no opening statements, but candidates will have a chance to deliver closing remarks.
NBC said each night will feature five segments separated by four commercial breaks.
Here are the candidates participating each night, eligible by either registering 1% support in three qualified polls or by having 65,000 unique campaign donors to their campaign, with a minimum of 200 different donors in at least 20 states.
Thursday
In order of stage podium placement, left to right:
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio
Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee
Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney
In order of stage podium placement, left to right:
Author Marianne Williamson
Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper
Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Former Vice President Joe Biden
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
California Sen. Kamala Harris
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet
California Rep. Eric Swalwell
After both nights, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (11 PM ET), CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (11:35 PM ET/delayed PT) and NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers (12:35 AM ET) will air live.
