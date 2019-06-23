How To Watch The 2019 BET Awards

The 19th Annual BET Awards take place today at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

The show, which celebrates African-American achievement in music, movies and sports, will be hosted by Girls Trip and Black Monday actress Regina Hall.

Cardi B leads with seven nominations, including best female hip-hop artist and album of the year. She’s followed by Drake with five noms. Beyoncé, Travis Scott and J. Cole, each with four.

In the acting categories, Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Mahershala Ali are nominated for best actor. They’ll compete with Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Anderson, Michael B. Jordan and Omari Hardwick. Competing for best actress are Issa Rae, Regina Hall, Regina King, Taraji P. Henson, Tiffany Haddish and Viola Davis.

During the show, Tyler Perry will receive the cable network’s Ultimate Icon Award. Mary J. Blige will be given BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and the late Nipsey Hussle will be honored with a posthumous Humanitarian Award.

Among the performers slated to take the stage are Meek Mill, Fantasia, Kirk Franklin, Erica Campbell, Kelly Price and Jonathan McReynolds. They join previously announced performers, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, Cardi B, DJ Khaled and Migos, just to name a few.

Presenters include Taraji P. Henson, Lena Waithe, Morris Chestnut, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Reverend Al Sharpton, Mike Colter, and director Melina Matsoukas.

The BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, can be viewed live at 8/7c on BET. The show will also be simulcast across six other Viacom networks in the U.S. including BET HER, MTV, MTV 2, MTV Classic, VH1, and Logo.