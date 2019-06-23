House Oversight Committee To Vote To Subpoena Kellyanne Conway Over Hatch Act Violations

The House Oversight Committee has decided they will vote June 26 whether to subpoena White House counselor Kellyanne Conway following Hatch Act violations. A memo said that Conway may be forced to testify for the hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

The news comes shortly after the committee invited Conway to testify on June 13. There was no response from her or the White House.

Created in 1939, the Hatch Act prohibits employees in the executive branch from engaging in political activity while working in their official roles. The Office of Special Counsel previously declared that Conway violated the Hatch Act and said that she should be removed from federal service. Donald Trump said he would not fire her and said that it was a free speech issue.