Hollywood Reacts To Night One Of Democratic Debates

Like the final installment of a YA novel movie adaptation, the first Democratic debate of the 2020 presidential primary was split up into two parts. The first part, which was tonight, included Bill de Blasio, Tim Ryan, Julián Castro, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee and John Delaney. Members of Hollywood took to Twitter to add some colorful commentary to the political festivities.
Celebrities like Don Cheadle, Rosie O’Donnell, Debra Messing, Natasha Rothwell, Sarah Silverman, Dan Rather, Adam McKay, Michael Moore, Bill Maher and more live-tweeted the debate, and were actively giving their two cents and retweeting other thoughts that aligned with theirs like crazy.
The Daily Show won the evening with its jabs at the debate which probably started with a response to Donald Trump calling the debate “BORING!” after he said he wouldn’t tweet about the political event. In response to the same tweet TV icon Jackee Harry had her own snarky remark.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was diligently taking notes on the debate before appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Candidates broke out into Spanish throughout tonight’s debate which prompted the Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Twitter account to post this:
And then there was one particular screenshot of Booker’s reaction to O’Rourke when he was showing his bilingual skills. It immediately became Twitter catnip for the masses.
Read more reactions below.
