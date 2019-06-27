Hollywood Reacts To Night One Of Democratic Debates

Like the final installment of a YA novel movie adaptation, the first Democratic debate of the 2020 presidential primary was split up into two parts. The first part, which was tonight, included Bill de Blasio, Tim Ryan, Julián Castro, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee and John Delaney. Members of Hollywood took to Twitter to add some colorful commentary to the political festivities.

Celebrities like Don Cheadle, Rosie O’Donnell, Debra Messing, Natasha Rothwell, Sarah Silverman, Dan Rather, Adam McKay, Michael Moore, Bill Maher and more live-tweeted the debate, and were actively giving their two cents and retweeting other thoughts that aligned with theirs like crazy.

The Daily Show won the evening with its jabs at the debate which probably started with a response to Donald Trump calling the debate “BORING!” after he said he wouldn’t tweet about the political event. In response to the same tweet TV icon Jackee Harry had her own snarky remark.

Quit tweeting about your sex life during the #DemDebate. https://t.co/4A0QNC0Adm — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) June 27, 2019

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was diligently taking notes on the debate before appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Candidates broke out into Spanish throughout tonight’s debate which prompted the Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Twitter account to post this:

Joe Biden definitely just bought Rosetta Stone #DemDebate — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 27, 2019

And then there was one particular screenshot of Booker’s reaction to O’Rourke when he was showing his bilingual skills. It immediately became Twitter catnip for the masses.

When your friend comes back from study abroad #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/pvw4sYWhHu — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 27, 2019

"I'm different from all of the other candidates in this race in that I'm raising a black son in America." – @BilldeBlasio @CoryBooker, a black man in America: #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/jwUVL4IA4V — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) June 27, 2019

Read more reactions below.

Warren Warren all day Warren #DemocraticDebate — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) June 27, 2019

This guy and anyone like him should have their car brought around now so they can leave early and beat the traffic on 95. pic.twitter.com/KlJLofekPQ — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 27, 2019

Dem candidates should just address the climate crisis regardless of the questions.

It’s too huge.

I kind of thought this was what @JayInslee was going to do.

Don’t wait for the question.

The corporate press doesn’t get the urgency at all. — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) June 27, 2019

DEBATE COACH: What if you said—

WARREN: If I tell the truth I won’t have to remember anything.

DEBATE COACH: Cool. Cool. Cool.#demdebate — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) June 27, 2019

It takes balls to say you're fighting the hardest for women's rights with three women on stage. Like it takes literal balls because only a man would do that. #DemocraticDebate — Travon Free (@Travon) June 27, 2019

Mayor Pete is going to learn Dothraki overnight #DemDebates — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 27, 2019

Warren came ready. I’m down with everything she’s saying tonight. She comes out as prepared and thoughtful. And it’s just clear and makes sense. #DemDebate — deray (@deray) June 27, 2019

Ya'll got this man on Live TV trying to think of a couple of words in Spanish to sprinkle in on his next answer. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/UwT2KnwRfk — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) June 27, 2019

Wait, are we done with the debate on climate change already? What did I miss? I had just gone to the fridge to get my Diet Dr. Pepper and. when I came back.. okay, I guess so much for the greatest existential threat to the planet — Dan Rather (@DanRather) June 27, 2019

Since there's so many candidates, its a shame there's not the technology to put two or three of them in a, um, transfunctioner, and make one really great candidate. Delaney's answers coming out of Beto's face, for example. — Bill Maher (@billmaher) June 27, 2019

candidates: I’m running for President

Elizabeth Warren: I AM President#DemocraticDebate — Atsuko Okatsuka (@AtsukoComedy) June 27, 2019

Tim Ryan is being bested by Tulsi and chile…. he gotta just drop out during commercial break. #DemDebate — April (@ReignOfApril) June 27, 2019