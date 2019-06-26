Hollywood Film Awards Sets 2019 Date

The 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards are set for November 3 this year, placing it on the same weekend as the 2018 edition.

The event, produced by dick clark productions and to be held once again at the Beverly Hilton, is known as one of the earliest stops on the movie awards-season circuit. That will be the case again in a year that will see a compressed campaign schedule stemming from the Oscars’ early February 9, 2020 date.

HFA awards are pre-selected and honor films, actors and crafts. Last year, eventual Oscar Best Picture winner Green Book received the Hollywood Ensemble Award and the Hollywood Screenwriter Award, and Black Panther won the Hollywood Film Award.

Awards are also handed out for directing, cinematography, visual effects, film composing, costume design, editing, production design, sound and makeup & hairstyling.