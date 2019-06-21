‘Holey Moley’ Premiere Outdrives Competition In ABC’s Summer Debut

ABC rolled out its Thursday summer competition lineup last night, with the mini-golf hybrid Holey Moley (1.0 Live+Same Day rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 4.82 million viewers) scoring primetime’s top rating in its debut. That result edged out Fox’s premiere of Spin the Wheel (0.8, 3.45M) at 9 PM, though that bow teamed with MasterChef (0.7, 2.80) gave the network the nightly win in the demo.

CBS, which after repeats of The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon aired back-to-back new episodes of Life in Pieces (0.6, 4.09M at 9 PM and 0.5, 3.60 at 9:30 PM, the latter a series demo low) and Elementary (0.4, 3.41M, down a tenth), won the night overall in total viewers.

Young Sheldon sneaked past Holey Moley for the night’s most watched show. Still, the ABC offering scored the network’s best summertime number at 8 PM with regular programming in four years, and its best summer series debut overall since 2017.

ABC’s lineup Thursday included the premieres of Family Food Fight (0.6, 2.91M) at 9 PM and Reef Break (0.5, 2.85M) at 10.

The CW aired fresh episodes of iZombie (0.2, 690,000), which was even with a week ago, and In the Dark (0.2, 620K), up a tenth.