History Ups Susan Ievoli To SVP Public Relations

PR veteran Susan Ievoli has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Public Relations for History, from her previous role as Vice President, Publicity. In her new role, Ievoli will be responsible for History’s trade and consumer communications strategies with oversight of the network’s bi-coastal press team, program publicity campaigns, awards and talent relations.

Based in A+E Networks’ New York headquarters, Ievoli will continue to report to Dan Silberman, Senior Vice President, Communications for A&E and History.

“In her time at History, Susan’s creative and strategic approach has elevated the brand and driven positive results for the network,” said Silberman. “I’m confident that her leadership, passion and expertise will continue to drive future success for History.”

Ievoli joined A+E Networks in 2010 as Director of Publicity where she was integral in launching History’s first scripted programming slate and spearheaded the awards and press campaign for the Emmy and Golden Globe Award winning limited series Hatfields & McCoys. She has also led PR campaigns for the critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated limited series Roots, and the hit drama series Vikings. Her recent projects include Project Blue Book, Evel Live, Pawn Stars, American Pickers, and Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation.

Prior to her tenure at History, Ievoli spent nine years at Turner Broadcasting (now WarnerMedia) where she developed and implemented publicity strategies and campaigns for four brands within the entertainment portfolio – TNT, TBS, Turner Classic Movies and truTV. She began her career in Atlanta at Turner South, Turner Broadcasting’s regional entertainment network.