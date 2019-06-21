History Greenlights Paranormal Nonfiction Series ‘The Secret Of Skinwalker Ranch’

History has given a green light to The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (working title), a nonfiction series from Ancient Aliens and The Curse of Oak Island executive producer Kevin Burns.

Gaining full and unprecedented access to one of the most infamous and secretive hotspots of paranormal and UFO-related activities on earth, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch will feature a team of scientists and experts who will conduct a thorough search of this infamous 512-acre property located in Utah’s Uinta Basin. They will attempt to find out the truth behind more than 200 years of mysteries — involving everything from UFO sightings and paranormal activities to animal mutilations and Native American legends of a shape-shifting creature known simply as “The Skinwalker.”

Beginning in the 1950s, Skinwalker Ranch and the area around it has been referred to as ‘UFO alley,’ where numerous anomalous events and strange activity have received worldwide media attention. Since then, the area has been the site of decades of study, some clandestinely funded by the government. In 1996, the property was purchased by billionaire businessman and UFO enthusiast Robert Bigelow, who used it to conduct his own experiments into the study of the ranch and its other-worldly connections. Three years ago, the property was sold to another, mysterious owner who — for reasons of his own — has, for now, chosen to remain anonymous.

For the first time, cameras will be allowed onto the property for a television series, according to History, allowing the network to uncover the who, what and why of the secretive area.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch is produced for History by Prometheus Entertainment

and Letter 10 Productions. Kevin Burns serves as Executive Producer for Prometheus Entertainment, along with Joe Lessard, Matt Crocco, Kim Sheerin and Anthony Fiorino. Joel Patterson and TJ Allard serve as executive producers for Letter 10 Productions.

A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights.