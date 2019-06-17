Broadway’s ‘Hillary And Clinton’ Starring Laurie Metcalf Announces Closing

Hillary And Clinton, Lucas Hnath’s Broadway play starring Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow, will plays its final performance on Sunday, June 23, producer Scott Rudin announced today.

The critically praised production – read my Deadline review here – earned Metcalf a Tony Award nomination as best leading actress/play, but the trophy went to The Waverly Gallery‘s Elaine May. With no Tony-assisted b.o. boost, today’s closing announcement was no unexpected. (Last week, the Rudin-produced Gary: A Sequel To Titus Andronicus, a best play nominee, announced its closing).

When it closes on Sunday, June 23, H&C will have played 37 previews and 77 regular performances since beginning previews March 16, 2019, and opening April 18 at the Golden Theatre. In addition to Metcalf and Lithgow – who play the title characters, or, rather perhaps alternate-universe versions of the two – H&C featured Zak Orth and Peter Francis James. Joe Mantello directed.

Though even at its peak the play never reached must-see levels for audiences, recent weeks have seen the show overshadowed by the buzzier, Tony-heavier productions. In the week leading up to the June 9 Tony Awards, Hillary And Clinton‘s weekly gross was a slight $291,098, only about 36% of its $814,632 potential.