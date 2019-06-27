Henry Cavill To Play Sherlock Holmes In Legendary’s ‘Enola Holmes’ Adaptation

Henry Cavill is set to take on the role of the iconic detective Sherlock Holmes in Legendary Entertainment’s film adaptation of Nancy Springer’s Enola Holmes Mysteries novel series. Millie Bobby Brown is attached to star as the title character, while it was just announced that Helena Bonham Carter is set to play Enola’s mother.

Harry Bradbeer is on hand to direct the film from a screenplay by Wonder scribe Jack Thorne. Brown and Paige Brown will also produce under their PCMA Productions company along with Legendary.

Launching in 2006, the book series, which spans six novels, revolves around mysteries investigated by Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ much younger sister Enola, who proves to be a highly capable detective in her own right.

Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Cavill, well known for portraying Clark Kent aka Superman in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League, will next be seen starring in The Witcher for Netflix.

