Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn’s Amazon Fashion Competition Series Gets Title, Naomi Campbell & Nicole Richie Among Judges

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s Amazon fashion competition series has gotten a title, timeline and first-look photos.

Newly titled Making The Cut “will bring together 12 talented entrepreneurs and designers from around the globe who are competing to take their fledging brands to the next level in becoming the next big global phenomenon,” per Amazon. Looks from Making the Cut will be shoppable on Amazon, and the winner of the series will receive one million dollars to invest in their brand. It’s set for premiere in 2020.

Amazon also unveiled the show’s judging panel which includes supermodel Naomi Campbell, who also serves as a consulting producer, former EIC of Vogue Paris Carine Roitfeld, designer Joseph Altuzarra and fashion icon, bestselling author and television personality Nicole Richie.

Newly released photos (see above and below) were shot as the duo filmed their first runway challenge in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France on June 25.

The series is Executive Produced Sara Rea, Page Feldman, Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn, and Jennifer Love and is produced by SKR Productions.

Amazon

Amazon