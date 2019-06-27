101 Studios Names Fox Vet Heather Phillips Chief Communications Officer & Global Publicity Head

EXCLUSIVE: Longtime Fox publicity executive Heather Phillips has been hired to be Chief Communications Officer and Head of Global Publicity for 101 Studios. She will oversee the new studio’s corporate communications division and lead the publicity strategy for its upcoming state of film and TV releases and overall corporate positioning. She will report to CEO David Glasser and COO David Hutkin.

The company came out of the gate with the top-rated second season of Yellowstone on the Paramount Network. The feature arm gets started in the fall with the release of the Alfonso Gomez-Rejon-directed The Current War, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon in the battle between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse to bring electricity to America, and Burden, the latter of which stars Forest Whittaker and Garrett Hedlund.

Phillips most recently served as head of publicity at Fox, where she led national and awards campaigns for such films as Bohemian Rhapsody, The Post, Hidden Figures, The Martian, The Greatest Showman, The Revenant, the X-Men franchise, and the Deadpool films. Prior to joining Fox in 2005, Phillips managed and supported publicity efforts around prestige releases such as Chicago, The Aviator, Frida and Cold Mountain at Miramax.

Said Glasser: “Heather is widely regarded as one of Hollywood’s sharpest strategists when it comes to feature film and content marketing. Her incomparable success working with filmmakers, talent and producers to successfully position theatrical releases—both for independent labels and for major studios—among audiences, critics and awards voters makes her an ideal addition to 101 Studios. We’re very fortunate to welcome Heather to the team.”

Phillips said she was excited “to join both Davids and 101 Studios in creating a home for filmmakers and talent to support their creativity and bring their compelling stories and unique visions to audiences around the world.”