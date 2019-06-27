‘Westworld’, ‘His Dark Materials’, ‘Watchmen’ Join ‘Game Of Thrones’ In HBO’s Comic-Con Slate

HBO is adding more to its Comic-Con menu. In addition to Game of Thrones heading down to the San Diegoconfab (news which Deadline exclusively announced), the premium cabler has confirmed panels for His Dark Materials and Westworld while Watchmen will have a surprise in-world opportunity in San Diego’s bustling Gaslamp Quarter for fans to partake in. There will also be autograph signing sessions on the convention center floor for His Dark Materials, Game of Thrones and Westworld.

His Dark Materials will take place in Hall H on July 18 at 4:45 pm with James McAvoy (Lord Asriel), Dafne Keen (Lyra), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Lee Scoresby), Jane Tranter (executive producer) and Ruth Wilson (Mrs. Coulter). Autograph signing is at 2:45 pm. His Dark Materials is written by Jack Thorne and directed by Tom Hooper, and is based on Pullman’s acclaimed trilogy of books: Northern Lights, The Subtle Knife and The Amber Spyglass, considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction.

The Game of Thrones victory lap will take place on July 19 in Hall H at 5:30 pm. Cast members scheduled to appear on stage are Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei of Naath), Iain Glen (Ser Jorah Mormont), Conleth Hill (Varys), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark). Other panelists include creators and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and director and executive producer Miguel Sapochnik. Autograph signing is at 3:30 pm.

Rounding out HBO’s Comic-Con panels is Westworld which will take place July 20 in Hall H at 1:15 pm. The panel will include creators, executive producers and directors Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and cast members Ed Harris, Thandie Newton, Aaron Paul, Tessa Thompson, Evan Rachel Wood and Jeffrey Wright. Autograph signing is at 11:45 am.

Deadline will be in the Comic-Con trenches this year with top-notch coverage. Attending the confab will be Editorial director Anthony D’Alessandro, Associate Editor Dino-Ray Ramos, Hero Nation columnist Geoff Boucher and senior editor Dominic Patten who will be breaking all the news inside and outside the Convention Center.