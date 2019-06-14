Lena Dunham To Direct & Exec Produce HBO Banking Drama ‘Industry’ From ‘His Dark Materials’ Producer Bad Wolf

Lena Dunham is to direct and exec produce HBO’s banking crisis drama Industry after the premium broadcaster handed the Bad Wolf-produced an eight-episode order.

The series, which comes from new British writing talent Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, has been in development with the Warnermedia-backed network for a couple of years but will be shot in Cardiff, Wales later this summer.

The Girls creator will direct the first episode, which is being made by the His Dark Materials production company. Down and Kay, who have written on series including You, Me, The Apocalypse both have first-hand knowledge of the world of international finance, will write and exec produce alongside Dunham, Bad Wolf co-founder Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon (A Discovery of Witches) and Ryan Rasmussen (Da Vinci’s Demons). The series spearheads an initiative between Bad Wolf and HBO, which owns a small stake in the production company, to provide opportunities for young production talent.

The show is set in the cutthroat world of international finance as seen through the eyes of ambitious twenty-somethings struggling to secure their futures. It follows a group of young graduates competing for a limited set of permanent positions at a top investment bank in London – but the boundaries between colleague, friend, lover, and enemy soon blur as they immerse themselves in a company culture defined as much by sex, drugs, and ego as it is by deals and dividends. As members of the group rise and fall, they must decide whether life is about more than the bottom line.

Tranter said, “Mickey and Konrad’s talent, drive and commitment was obvious to us the moment we met them. The scripts for Industry have an energy and direction that comes from their first-hand experience of the trading floor and their ear for sharp dialogue immediately captured our attention. We’re excited to be making their first TV drama series with HBO – who are never afraid to make bold decisions and support new talent.”