Harvey Weinstein Attorneys Ask That Sex Trafficking Charges Be Tossed In Wedil David Case

Harvey Weinstein’s attorneys have filed a motion to toss out sex trafficking claims against him.

The paperwork was filed Friday in Manhattan federal court in connection with a lawsuit by actress Wedil David, who claimed Weinstein raped her in late 2015 at the Beverly Hills hotel.

David claims to have met Weinstein at a 2011 party, where he offered assistance on her career. She further claimed he used the promise of a role in the TV series Marco Polo to get her to the hotel.

The Friday filing requests that sex trafficking claims – which have been made in other Weinstein-related lawsuits and approved by judges – be tossed. Weinstein is appealing those other rulings as well.

His attorneys argued that such allegations are an “improper expansion of the laws against human trafficking,” according to the filing. The sex trafficking act was is intended to criminalize slavery, involuntary servitude and human trafficking for commercial gain, they said.

“Attempting to apply the Act to this case is an utter perversion of the legislative intent behind the statute,” they wrote in the legal papers. “There are no allegations of slavery, involuntary servitude, or human trafficking in the instant case.”

Weinstein denies ever meeting David and has claimed that any other claims of sexual attacks were consensual.

Douglas H. Wigdor and Kevin Mintzer, lawyers for David, did not immediately comment Friday after Weinstein’s lawyers filed their papers.