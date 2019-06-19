UPDATE: Bob Weinstein’s Attorney Says Lawsuit By Former TWC HR Exec Frank Gil Is Without Merit

Six weeks before a rape trial is set to start that could see the much accused producer behind bars for life, both sides of the legal coin and the judge are in rare unison.

UPDATE: Former Weinstein Company co-chairman Bob Weinstein has weighed in on the lawsuit filed yesterday by ex-HR exec Frank Gil, who claimed he was fired by Weinstein and David Glasser in retaliation for doing an internal investigation at the behest of Harvey Weinstein to discover who internally had leaked information to The New York Times. This was in exchange for a $425,000 payment that was never realized after Harvey Weinstein was fired following bombshell sexual misconduct allegations in The New York Times and The New Yorker expose articles. Said Weinstein’s attorney, Brian Kohn of Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP:

“As it relates to Bob Weinstein, this lawsuit is entirely without merit. There is not a single allegation of fact in Mr. Gil’s complaint that supports his claim that Bob retaliated against him in any way, and, therefore, Bob intends to mount a vigorous defense to this case.”

EARLIER, June 18, 9:11 PM PST: Former Weinstein Company Human Resources executive Frank Gil filed a civil suit in New York State Supreme Court today. Gil, who exited under contentious circumstances just as Harvey Weinstein was suspended and then fired in October, 2017 after bombshell sexual harassment allegations were published in The New York Times and The New Yorker, named Weinstein, his brother Bob Weinstein and COO David Glasser in an action that charges Gil was never paid the $425,000 promised him by Weinstein for investigating who leaked information to reporters. Gill said he held up his end of the bargain, telling Weinstein that his brother and Glasser had leaked information about him to NYT.

In his lawsuit (read it here), Gil claims they retaliated against the HR executive and what the suit calls “his protected activity, and wrongfully suspended him without any justification.” Shortly after, Gil resigned his post. The suit claims that harmful stories were subsequently spread to the media to discredit Gil, including an allegation that Gil removed personnel filed and other information from TWC offices. Gil’s suit claims that Harvey Weinstein, who was quickly suspended and then fired by the board of directors within days of the articles, personally guaranteed Gil would be paid, even if Weinstein got fired. Gil claims Weinstein hasn’t lived up to his obligation. He is seeking payment of the debt and punitive damages. Lawsuit was first published by Variety.

In other legal developments involving Harvey Weinstein, following the exit of a number of attorneys in recent months, linchpin lawyer Jose Baez has asked to withdraw from the criminal case, leaving Weinstein lacking a heavyweight defense team three months before a trial that could see him in prison for the rest of his life. “Things got very tense after Ron Sullivan left and it was probably just a matter of time,” an individual with knowledge of the situation told Deadline today of the latest loss for the Oscar winning producer.

Representatives for Harvey Weinstein did not respond to request for comment from Deadline on either Baez leaving the much-accused producer’s defense team, or the Gil filing. Attempts to reach Bob Weinstein were unavailing and Glasser declined comment.