Harvey Weinstein Audio From New York Times Interview Shows Angst Before Storm: “I’m Not The Sinner You Think I Am”

Leaked audio of a conversation between Harvey Weinstein and two New York Times reporters reveals the onetime mogul’s last-minute scrambling just prior to his epic downfall.

Inside Edition acquired the audio of a conference call, emphasizing that the Times was not the source of the recording. The syndicated series plans to air a full segment based on the audio on Thursday evening. (Listen to a teaser below.)

The revelation comes a week after Frank Gil, former head of HR at the Weinstein Co., filed a lawsuit against his former bosses. The suit alleges that Gil was retaliated against by company management after he conducted an internal investigation into leaks to the Times as The Weinstein Company became a signature #MeToo case in the fall of 2017.

In a teaser clip released by Inside Edition on Wednesday, Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey are heard presenting pieces of their reporting, with Weinstein pushing back, at times aggressively. The news magazine provided quotes from the full audio that are not in the teaser clip.

Weinstein has denied having any non-consensual sexual encounters. He faces criminal assault charges in New York, with a trial due to begin in September. A long-running bankruptcy proceeding, which will help determine the fate of Weinstein Co. creditors and victims, continues to grind forward in Delaware.

“I think you ought to be specific and tell me who they are and if they’re on the record,” he is heard telling Kantor and Twohey during the call. “I’m not a saint,” Weinstein says at another point, “but I’m not the sinner you think I am.”

At times, consistent with his longtime M.O. with reporters, Weinstein turned aggressive. “There are many mistakes you’ve made,” he says. “I promise we will find them.”

Unbowed, the Times duo asks if he has any comment on the allegations, which would go on to number in the dozens of women across three decades.

“It seems like you have a lotta hearsay on your hands,” he replies. “I’m gonna say this nicely: Get the facts right. You’re journalists.”

Here is the teaser clip released by Inside Edition: