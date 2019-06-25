‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ Only Does Fraction Of ‘Pokémon Go’ Sales

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite isn’t conjuring up the same sales magic as Pokémon GO.

The new mobile game from Niantic, which allows players to experience the wizarding world of Harry Potter through their mobile devices, arrived in the U.S. and U.K. on Friday, June 22.

While it debuted at #1 in the iOS app store, it’s off to a sluggish compared to Pokémon GO, which landed on July 6, 2016.

According to early estimates posted by Sensor Tower, which tracks mobile insights, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite was installed in about 400,000 devices, and generated over $300,000 in revenue in its first 24 hours of sales. However, those numbers pale in comparison to the launch of Pokémon GO.

Niantic’s previous release, Pokémon GO, was installed 7.5 million times and made about $2 million in the U.S. over its first 24 hours of release. It launched in the U.K. a week later.